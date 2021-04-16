Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore legend Nathan Parker inspires the younger generation of Northern Rivers leaders.
Lismore legend Nathan Parker inspires the younger generation of Northern Rivers leaders.
Whats On

Story of overcoming adversity spurs our next generation

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
16th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

‘Rise up’.

Those were the sage words of advice given to Northern Rivers young leaders by 2021 Young Australian of the Year and Invictus Games champion Nathan Parker.

Speaking to a crowd of 300 local primary and high school students, Mr Parker shared his incredible story of overcoming adversity on Thursday morning.

Following an Australian Defence Force bus crash, Mr Parker lost his arm- an event which the young gun trainee pilot said changed his whole life trajectory “overnight”.

“I’d gone from a fit healthy 20-year-old to an amputee,” he told the crowd.

“I remember all these questions going through my head, like ‘why me’ or ‘what did I do to deserve this?’.

“But one of the things I learnt really early on was that I couldn’t go back and change what had happened.

“Throughout my journey there’s been so many obstacles and challenges I’ve faced but often they’ve actually turned into some of the greatest opportunities I’ve ever had.

“It all comes down to how you look at it.”

Young Northern Rivers leaders listen attentively to guest speaker and 2021 Young Australian of the Year Nathan Parker.
Young Northern Rivers leaders listen attentively to guest speaker and 2021 Young Australian of the Year Nathan Parker.

The Lismore legend had plenty of wisdom to pass onto the younger generations, including tips like “endure and execute”, “utilise support” and “pay it forward”.

“I’ve had some challenges but others people out there, some of you in this room, have far great challenges that I couldn’t even imagine,” he said.

“If I can help even one person in their toughest times, give them hope they can overcome whatever they’re facing, for me that’s important.”

Many of the kids learnt praised Mr Parker for his help rallying them towards a productive 2021, including The Rivers Secondary College vice-captain Matthew Gregory.

“I got a great perspective out of it,” he said.

“ Usually you don’t get the stories from people who have suffered from their experiences.

“It’s a great inspiration to see someone who almost lost everything rise up to the top.”

The event was part of Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan’s annual School Leaders event.

Originally published as Story of overcoming adversity spurs our next generation

lismore news lismore public school lismore workers club
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Comedian, lawyer and singer sets sights on council election

        Premium Content Comedian, lawyer and singer sets sights on council election

        Council News “Yes I have my hands full”: this Byron Shire identity is eyeing off a new political role.

        The new one-stop shop for all things Northern Rivers produce

        Premium Content The new one-stop shop for all things Northern Rivers produce

        Business The new business is bringing together natural and organic products

        How students in need can access free formalwear

        Premium Content How students in need can access free formalwear

        Offbeat “All kids deserve to go to a formal”: How you can help this Northern Rivers...

        Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

        Premium Content Car surfing driver a 26-year-old woman, inquiries continue

        News Inquiries continue into the car surfing incident on Monday. Locals are fed up with...