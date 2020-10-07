Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Story behind ‘miracle’ pelican photo

by Brianna Morris-Grant
7th Oct 2020 7:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured a "miracle" photo of a pelican enjoying its lunch on a Gold Coast waterway.

The bird can be seen wolfing down dozens of tiny fish at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir.

University of Queensland professor Dr Nick Hamilton said he didn't even know whether the photo had worked out until he got home.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020

"You see the pelicans eating all the time (but this photo) was kind of a miracle," he said.

"It was only when I got home and was going over the photos I saw it was in focus, you could see everything.

"It's one of my best photos of the year."

The photo, taken at the weekend, has since garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares since it was posted to Twitter.

Dr Hamilton said he had seen an influx of interest in his photos and in the city's wildlife since the pandemic.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020

"I think people need some sort of relief," he said.

"It's a really good time at the moment to start going out too, it's spring and the (wildlife) behaviour is quite predictable."

You can see more of Dr Hamilton's photos on Twitter @DoktrNick.

Originally published as Story behind 'miracle' pelican photo

More Stories

gold coast pelican photography

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend and ultimately help create jobs. News Corp Australia has put together an interactive table to help you...

        Dead whale washes up further south

        Premium Content Dead whale washes up further south

        News Residents are warned to be extra cautious when going to the beach

        All you need to know about the rail trail debate

        Premium Content All you need to know about the rail trail debate

        News NSW parliament voted to close sections of a North Coast rail line

        'DEVASTATED': Club mourns loss of another young player

        Premium Content 'DEVASTATED': Club mourns loss of another young player

        News JAYLAN Stewart, 17, died in a crash on October 3.