Storm flyer pondering shock switch

Josh Addo-Carr reportedly wants to move to Sydney due to family reasons.

MELBOURNE Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr is reportedly looking to relocate to Sydney and will meet with club officials on Thursday.

The 24-year-old and his agent Chris Orr will sit down with Storm CEO Dave Donaghy in the harbour city with a possible move likely to be on the agenda.

"For a little while I've been hearing that Addo-Carr wants to base himself in Sydney because of a changed family situation," one insider said..

"That is sure to be brought up at that meeting.

"At this stage I've not been told Addo-Carr has asked for a release from the Melbourne storm - he has two years to run on his contract - nor has he fielded any firm offers.

"That could all change after (Thursday's) meeting."

Addo-Carr was born in Blacktown in Sydney's west and made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers before switching to the Melbourne Storm in 2017.

Addo-Carr has previously declared Sydney will always be home.

"I'm grateful for what Melbourne have done for me," he said soon after the end of the NRL season. "They've turned my career around. They've turned me into the player I've always dreamt to be.

"Sydney (though) is always going to be home. My whole family is there. If I want to start a little family, I want my kids to grow up with my family."

Should the speedster leave Storm, the club could face a serious shortage of experience in their outside backs with Will Chambers and Solomone Kata having departed for rugby union, while Curtis Scott is also in talks about a move to Canberra.