Agents from Across Country and Aussie Land and Livestock on the catwalk at the Coolabunia Saleyards.

Agents from Across Country and Aussie Land and Livestock on the catwalk at the Coolabunia Saleyards. Michael Nolan

FOLLOWING Thursday's severe storm, Coolabunia saleyards will be closed to the public until further notice.

The saleyards received significant damage as a result of the storm event on October 11.

South Burnett Regional Council said the next closest clearance and holding facility was located at the Murgon Saleyards.

The council will provide further details on their website regarding the reopening of the Coolabunia Saleyards when they are known.