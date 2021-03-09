Menu
A storm has lashed the Northern Rivers.
STORM AFTERMATH: No power at 2000 homes, 'crazy lightning'

Rebecca Lollback
by
9th Mar 2021 9:42 PM | Updated: 10:20 PM
LATEST: The crash on the Pacific Motorway at Ewingsdale has been cleared.

Drivers are still being urged to take extra care on the roads, as trees and branches may be causing hazards in some areas.

<<< Have you got any storm photos? Email northernstar@news.com.au >>>

 

Original story: A wild storm has wreaked havoc across the Northern Rivers, with a number of trees down and a car crash on the highway causing significant delays.

There are also significant power outages across the region.

>>> STORM SHOCKER: The XPT has been damaged during a wild storm cell

Northern NSW Severe Weather reported via their Facebook page that there had been some damaging winds, "some hail and crazy lightning".

According to Live Traffic NSW, a car crash and tree debris created "heavy traffic conditions" on the Pacific Motorway at Ewingsdale, just past the Hinterland Way roundabout, around 9pm on Tuesday night.

Northbound traffic is affected and emergency services are in attendance.

Drivers should take extra care in the area and allow for delays.

Fallen trees are also causing traffic issues in the Lismore area, including the Bruxner Hwy at Richmond Hill Rd, Ballina Rd at Pindari Cres, Goonellabah, Bangalow Rd at Lismore-Johnston Rd, Clunes, and Lismore Rd at Bangalow Rd, Bangalow.

Essential Energy has reported more than 2000 homes on the Northern Rivers are without power this afternoon.

These homes are around Monaltrie, Chilcotts Grass, Goonellabah, Corndale, Clunes, Nashua, Brooklet and Goonengerry.

The NSW SES Lismore City Unit confirmed via social media that multiple trees were down on a number of roads.

"SES, Lismore City Council, Essential Energy and other services are all working to clear roads," they posted.

"But please drive with caution, as roads may be blocked and you may go around a corner and come across a tree.

"Drive safely, arrive alive."

northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

