‘Stop playing games with the public’

by Jessica Napoli
4th Jul 2019 7:55 AM

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would christen their son, Archie Harrison, in a private ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement via Buckingham Palace on Wednesday that revealed new details about the special occasion.

"Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July," the statement read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.

"The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private," the statement concluded.

The decision to remain private was met with criticism on social media - leading the charge, British shock jock and frequent Meghan Markle critic Piers Morgan:

Allerton has previously captured images for the couple on their wedding day in May 2018 and when they introduced Archie to the world.

Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed Archie on May 3. In autumn, the new family of three is expected to visit Africa on a royal tour.

They are planning to visit the country of South Africa, with Prince Harry making stops in Malawi and Angola. "His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries," the couple announced on social media.

This story originally appeared on Fox News

