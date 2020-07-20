Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Caroline Mumford and the Ford Ranger XLT she bought to transport horse
Caroline Mumford and the Ford Ranger XLT she bought to transport horse "Rainbow Thunder" to Hacking events. Photo by Zenio Lapka.
Motoring

Stop horsing around near horse floats

RACQ technical adviser Carri Lucas
20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM

All horse lovers will tell you there’s an incredible bond between a horse and their owner. When I need to take my trusty steed, Arrow, to a new place he goes into a float because he trusts me.

But when I’m on the road, often other drivers not only threaten that trust but also our safety.

Arrow’s not fortunate to have airbags and a seatbelt like me, so I do everything I can to make sure he stays safe and up on all four feet during travel. When I’m driving, I allow extra space in front so that any speed adjustments I make are slow and steady — to help him keep his balance in the float. If I have to brake suddenly it won’t only cause him discomfort but it could cause a crash which can seriously injure him, myself and other road users.

It may be frustrating to be stuck behind a slow moving vehicle but when you see a horse float or truck, please be patient. Don’t try to quickly squeeze into that gap in front of them because there could be precious cargo in the back and that extra road space means they can stop safely if needed.

By taking care around horse floats and trucks, you’ll ensure everyone’s safety and our equine friends will be able to trust they’ll get the safe ride they deserve.

horse float motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in our region

        premium_icon Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in our region

        News SUBSTANTIAL savings can be had for those that buy wisely.

        168-lot estate could be first in NSW to have recycled water

        premium_icon 168-lot estate could be first in NSW to have recycled water

        News THIS Northern Rivers estate could be the “Cinderella site” for a groundbreaking...

        Where is Aaliyah? 12 year-old girl missing

        Where is Aaliyah? 12 year-old girl missing

        News SHE was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District last...

        Woman allegedly tried to get out of breath test

        premium_icon Woman allegedly tried to get out of breath test

        News A woman allegedly tried to get out of a breath test in Byron Bay