Stone and Wood's newest beer, East Point.
News

Stone & Wood’s new beer for the wellness market

Adam Daunt
30th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
STONE AND WOOD have introduced a new beer to their core range with East Point, a low-alcohol beer.

At 2.7 per cent alc/vol, East Point is Stone & Wood’s first entry into the low-alcohol market as they adapt to changing consumer demands which are shifting to a holistic wellness lifestyle.

Recent data from the IWSR (International Wines and Spirits Record) has shown that increasing consumer interest in ‘better-for-you’ products has catalysed the development of no-and low-alcohol beverages, including low-calorie, sugar-free and gluten-free options.

East Point may be familiar to regular patrons of Stone and Wood’s Byron Bay taste room after the company tested the beverage there to gauge customer interest in the product and received positive feedback.

While the low-alcohol market is already popularised with several bigger brands, Stone and Wood feel they have blended their popular craft beer taste with a low-alcohol point which provides a point of difference.

East Point is available at Stone and Wood’s online store or in their tasting room at Byron Bay or Brisbane.

