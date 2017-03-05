VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

Head of customer service, Viren Goundrie, at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah.

NORTHERN Rivers craft beer company Stone and Wood's Murwillumbah brewery enjoyed a busy open day on Saturday.

Building its reputation on the beauty of Byron and Tweed coasts, Stone & Wood opened its doors for brewery tours, beer tasting and live music, attracting 1500 revellers.

The day was was such a success brew lovers were upset by a 4.30pm bar closure.

All proceeds from the day went to support Wedgetail Retreat and Tweed Palliative Support.

Head of Stone & Wood customer service, Viren Goundrie, said the company was dedicated to supporting the local community, to stay true to its role as a regional brewer.

There was "no question" about donating all proceeds from the day to NSW's only adult hospice, located not far from the brewery, at Dulguigan.

"We asked a whole heap of people in Murwillumbah who we should support and people unanimously chose Wedgetail.

"We're so humbled and grateful for the support we've had from locals today, who have come to visit to see what we do at Stone & Wood."

Wedgetail's Liza Nagy and Meredith Dennis at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah. Alina Rylko

Wedgetail project coordinator Liza Nagy said on Sunday morning the final tally was still being counted up.

"We sold out and the food stalls sold out, the community were incredibly generous in the gold coin bucket - people were throwing in cheques and $50 notes," Ms Nagy said.

"We're expecting a really great fundraising effort."

An exclusive Pilot Batch beer was brewed for the Open Day, with Organisers said the beer was a tribute to the "infamous" Murbah Swamp Beer, dating back to "a legendary local tale", circa 2001.

It's said a semi-trailer carrying pallets of beer ran off the Pacific Hway. Cartons of brew fell into the Tweed River, with locals "wasting no time in diving in to salvage what they could".

Brewery tours at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah Alina Rylko

Stone & Wood Brewing Company was established in 2008 by three friends whose "dream it was to quit working for the man, shed the corporate garbage and get back to basics".

The first pilot brewery was built in Byron Bay and in 2014 a second brewery was opened in Murwillumbah to try and meet the growing demand for our beer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnUe_8WS7xo#action=share

Byron Bay remains as the birthplace of the company's limited releases and tasting room.

The company's most successful label, Pacific Ale, carries malt from South West Queensland while the hops comes from Tasmania.

Live music was provided by Dos Loona, Holly Tapp and Tim Shou, and food trucks included Keith Coffee Shop and Barber, JR Smokehouse and The Backyard Chef.