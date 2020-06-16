Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two truck trailers, like those pictured, were stolen from Burpengary and later found at Mackay.
Two truck trailers, like those pictured, were stolen from Burpengary and later found at Mackay.
Crime

Stolen trailers found after 900km road trip

by Erin Smith
16th Jun 2020 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two truck trailers, stolen from the BP service station at Burpengary on the Bruce Highway last week, have been found in Mackay.

Police allege the trailers, which had been left by the employee of a freight company at about 11am on June 8, were stolen overnight, from the service centre.

One trailer was believed to contain a load of steel while the other was empty.

Police put out a call for witnesses and asked people to be on the look out for the white curtain side trailers.

A community member recognised the extra trailer at a depot in Farleigh.

The other allegedly stolen trailer was found at Ooralea.

A 48-year-old New South Wales man was on Friday, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and obstruct police.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on June 29.

Originally published as Stolen trailers found after 900km road trip

More Stories

crime nsw qld stolen trailers transport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Splendour pre-loved tickets on sale from today

        premium_icon Splendour pre-loved tickets on sale from today

        News THE festival has been rescheduled to July 23-25, 2021, at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, near Byron Bay.

        NSW schools teach your kids how to speak fluent Greta

        premium_icon NSW schools teach your kids how to speak fluent Greta

        Education Education Department reviewing website after Greta Thunberg material published

        MASSIVE BUST: Bizarre excuse accused used when pulled over

        premium_icon MASSIVE BUST: Bizarre excuse accused used when pulled over

        News The pair were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station

        Fisherman shares tales of wetting a line over 40 years

        premium_icon Fisherman shares tales of wetting a line over 40 years

        News NEVILLE has secrets on landing a decent fish, and tells of the day he discovered a...