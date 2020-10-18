Stolen cars returned, but family heirloom ring still missing

Two males have been arrested over the theft of two cars.

TWO people have been arrested over the theft of two cars, including one from a North Coast holiday park.

A Kia station wagon had been stolen from a Tweed Heads holiday park on Tuesday, October 13, and a ute was stolen from Park St, Tweed Heads, on October 9.

An 18-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested over the thefts at 10.30am on October 13, by officers working as part of Operation Marauder.

The males were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Acting Inspector Christopher Neaves said further enquiries were conducted and the youth was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act before being released.

The 18-year-old was charged with two counts of stealing a car, and two counts of driving while unlicensed.

He was released with strict bail conditions and will appear to Tweed Heads Local Court on November 2.

"Both vehicles have been recovered, forensically examined and returned," Acting Insp Neaves said.

"A family heirloom ring from within the Kia station wagon has yet to be recovered and police seek anyone with information to its whereabouts to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."