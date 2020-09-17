‘Stillborn b****’: Man’s one-week rampage has suburb in fear

Business owners and residents say they are living in fear of a man who assaulted children in a park, threatened two women and tried to punch a pregnant woman.

Business owners and residents say they are living in fear of a man who assaulted children in a park, threatened two women and tried to punch a pregnant woman.

West End businesses and residents say the State Government needs to work harder on finding long-term care for mentally ill people after a homeless man went on a rampage recently.

They say they are living in fear of the man, who in the past week has assaulted children in a park, threatened two women after breaking into their homes and tried to punch a pregnant woman.

He screamed "your child will be stillborn'' and "stillborn bitch'' before horrified customers at the Serendipity op shop pulled the man off owner Eva Heyward.

Ms Heyward said the man tried to smash her glass shop windows after male customers bundled him outside.

She had to lock her shop until police arrived and took the man to a psychiatric unit.

But he was released soon after and the next day pushed a trolley into two children at nearby Bunyapa community park.

Six-month pregnant West End shopowner Eva Heyward. Picture: John Gass

Police charged the man and again took him to a psychiatric unit, however he was released again and the next day returned to Ms Heyward's shop.

"Thank God my partner was there. My pregnancy is high risk and I have had to close the shop for a week,'' she said.

"When I posted about it on Facebook other people came out saying they had been attacked by the same man, including two women whose houses were broken into.

"I just got angrier and angrier that nothing was being done.''

Ms Heyward said small traders in West End were very understanding of those with mental health and substance abuse issues and helped where they could, but the community must be protected from a small number who were violent.

Six-month pregnant West End shopowner Eva Heyward at her store. Picture: John Gass

Quest Newspapers has confirmed with one of the women that the man, while dressed as a pirate, had broken into her home.

Local state MP and former Treasurer, Jackie Trad, contacted Ms Heyward and has made representations to Housing Minister Mick de Brenni and Health Minister Dr Steven Miles to find the man secure longer term accommodation and help.

"I was shocked to hear about what happened and I have been in ongoing communication with the victim and the relevant authorities,'' Ms Trad said.

IN OTHER NEWS

Brush with death prompts Brisbane wine aficionado to open Bayside bar

The names of two arrested after heavily armed police raid on Arana Hills home revealed

"I take matters like these very seriously and it was heartening to the community rallying together to support one another."

But Ms Heyward said local Councillor, Jonathan Sri, had not committed to any action to help when they discussed the matter.

He was contacted for comment.

The frightening attacks, which have seen police charge the man with common assault on Ms Heywood and assault of the two children, come after Ms Trad convened a safety summit involving stakeholders including Boundary St traders in May last year.

Ms Trad ordered more police patrols, foot patrols and visits by a community liaison van to help tackle anti-social behaviour by drunk, drugged or mentally ill people after traders complained they were driving off frightened customers.

Eva Heyward has been Stalked by a homeless man who told her he would kill her baby and has been stalking her and threatening children at a nearby community park. Thursday September 17, 2020. Picture, John Gass.

Ms Trad took a thinly veiled swipe at Cr Sri at the time, saying it was Council's responsibility to improve lighting, sight lines and general safety at Bunyapa Park and West End Community Park (known as People's Park).

Council earlier had to move a bus stop outside People's Park further along Boundary St because homeless people were abusing passengers as they alighted.

At the time Cr Sri said part of the problem stemmed from a controversial State Government decision to place large boulders underneath the approach ramp on nearby Kurilpa Bridge, which had been used by mainly indigenous homeless people for shelter.

Cr Sri said all that achieved was moving homeless people from the bridge, where they were not bothering passersby, to Boundary St.

Originally published as 'Stillborn bitch': Man's one-week rampage has suburb in fear