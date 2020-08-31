Water police continue search for missing fisherman

A fisherman was reportedly swept out to sea around 2.30pm Saturday. Photo by Frank Redward. Water Police have now taken responsibility for the search efforts.

Water police have continued the search for a rock fisherman missing from Red Rock since Saturday afternoon.

The search continued through the day and was called off this afternoon.

A Coffs Clarence Police District spokesperson said officers will reassess the situation tomorrow morning.

Coffs Harbour water police launch Fearless. Water Police have taken over the search for a rock fisherman missing from Red Rock since Saturday.

Just before 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance NSW to Red Rock to reports of a male rock fisherman washed off rocks while fishing.

The Rescue Helicopter, along with Water Police, Surf Lifesaving and Marine Rescue conducted a surface and air search for the male on Saturday, and again on Sunday, but were unable to locate him.

Searching for the missing fisherman at Red Rock on Saturday. Photo by Frank Redward.

It's understood the man is in his 20s and visiting Australia from Malaysia and was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Red Rock has an unfortunate history of visitors getting into trouble in the ocean.

In March one of the angel rings at the beach was stolen with Malcolm Poole from the NSW branch of the Australian National Sportsfishing Association (ANSA) explaining the reason behind placing them there.

"The Red Rock rings were put in place as there were a lot of itinerant workers employed at blueberry farms going in swimming there and getting into trouble without necessarily having an understanding of the conditions," Mr Poole said.