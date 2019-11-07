Stewart’s sex confession over shock affair

Kristen Stewart became one of the most despised people in Hollywood after her scandalous affair during her relationship with Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.

After her 2012 movie Snow White and the Huntsman was released, Stewart was caught on camera kissing her married director Rupert Sanders in an affair scandal that even Donald Trump weighed into.

Stewart and Sanders, who had a 19 year age gap, were photographed driving around LA in a Mini Cooper, stopping on the side of the road to kiss and cuddle.

It saw Stewart's quiet and reserved image shatter overnight and caused outrage among devastated Twilight fans, including Mr Trump, who damned Stewart as a scarlet woman and posted 11 different tweets about her.

Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders attending the Snow White and the Huntsman screening in Los Angeles in 2012. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After years of silence, Stewart, who stars in the new Charlie's Angels reboot, finally addressed the affair on The Howard Stern Show and said she "didn't f**k" Sanders.

When asked why she never revealed this information, Stewart responded, "Well, who's going to believe me? It doesn't even matter. It looked like … You know, you make out with a dude in public, it definitely looks like you did (have sex)."

The backlash on both Stewart and Sanders, who was married to British Vogue model Liberty Ross, was extreme.

At the time, Sanders had issued a grovelling apology to his wife - who had also appeared in Snow White alongside Stewart.

Stewart was also in damage control as it was reported Pattinson moved out of the home they shared together.

At the time, she released a statement calling the affair with Sanders a "momentary indiscretion" which "jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most".

The affair scandal also put a huge dampener on the soon-to-be released fifth and final instalment of the Twilight franchise, which is available to stream on Foxtel, as fans could no longer take Edward and Bella's love story seriously.

All these years later, Stewart has assured fans her relationship with Pattinson was real, saying she thought he was the one.

Kristen Stewart walks the red carpet ahead of the ’Seberg’ screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"It's so weird actually being honest about this," she told Howard, adding, "I've actually never been allowed to just say what happened because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention seeker.

"Every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it," she said. "I've never been like the most casual person."

She also talked about their high profile union, saying their relationship suffered as a result of extreme media attention.

"Do you live, like, openly and share your life in a way that actually entitles you to living it sort of more freely and naturally? Or do you like put it on lock because you hate the idea of like perpetuating this commodified version of something that feels real to you?

"We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't want to give it to them,' but then we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands - and it sucked."

Their relationship unfortunately didn't last. The couple reconciled shortly after the affair, before calling it quits for good several months later.

Stewart said she was in a very serious relationship with her current girlfriend, a writer a few years older than her, revealing she was thinking about proposing.

"We're both from L.A. and we, like, really love LA," she said.

"We're both kind of like scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We're, like, so similar but different.

"Honouring that (tradition of marriage) and having other people recognise it … F**k the government, but just people and your friends and your family, that means a lot to me."