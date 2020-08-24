Menu
Stepz Fitness is opening a new site in Lismore on August 22 in Lismore Central.
Stepz Fitness is opening a new site in Lismore on August 22 in Lismore Central.
Fitness Stepz up at Lismore shopping centre

Adam Daunt
24th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
SINCE opening over a decade ago, Stepz Fitness has seen results with it's holistic approach to fitness and now, it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

Opening August 22 in Lismore Central, Stepz Fitness aims to be an intimidation free and personalised gym with it's capped member numbers.

Franchisor of Stepz Lismore Sam Waller is proof that Stepz method works well.

"When I first walked into a Stepz 11 years ago, I was overweight all through school and as a young male I felt intimidated walking into the gym."

"That's what made me fall in love with Stepz, the non-intimidating aspect of it … we're not for everyone because we cap our weights … just to focus on the demographic we want to serve."

Stepz is aiming to be a competitive entrant to Lismore's already competitive gym scene by offering classes and 24/7 access.

" I think we've got the best of both worlds, premium group fitness and the 24/7 gym access at an affordable cost … the biggest thing I saw in the 24/7 gyms was an inability to connect with the customer so this model is about connecting with the customer and getting them results," Mr Waller said.

Stepz Fitness is aiming to help members with their mental health as well as their physical health which benefits staff and members alike.

"I love group training, I love how you can build friendships and that community atmosphere and I think it's more enjoyable for our staff as well."

"It's more about that human connection, coming into the gym and seeing people and getting a good experience … I think there's an element that working alone you can't attain unless you train in a group."

To check out Stepz Fitness Lismore, go to www.stepzfitness.com.au.

