Staying connected in Brunswick Heads

MOVING ON: George Kyprianou, Russell Siwicki and Dave Bosselman outside the new offices.

BRUNSWICK Heads real estate legend Russell Siwicki is retiring, kind of, from Siwicki Real Estate, the longest standing business in the town.

Russell, of course, will remain connected with the local business community continuing to work at the newly re-located offices on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A man, content to work behind the scenes for the good of the community, Russell left it to his former business partner Dave Bosselman, who is taking over the business, to tell the Siwicki story so far.

Siwicki Real Estate was founded 36 years ago by Mr Siwicki and his wife Michelle and Mr Siwicki and Mr Bosselman have worked together for the last eight and a half years.

"I have watched and learnt from Russell.

"I guess it was a kind of apprenticeship and in all that time we have never had an unpleasant word to say to each other,” Mr Bosselman said.

"Russell is very community-minded and I have always admired his generosity and honesty.

"Russell always has a lot of time for people and especially for Rotary and the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce which he helped found.”

The new business will be known as Elders Brunswick Heads.

"A lot has changed in the way the property market works, we have a lot more activity and marketing taking place online,” Mr Bosselman said.

"But someone like Russell has so much corporate and industry knowledge and is so widely respected in the community he will continue to be an invaluable asset to the business.”