Stay situationally aware of Triple Bs

DUMMY SPITS: It's little baby men behaving badly that get all the attention and get their way. Christian Morrow

I'M THROUGH with being civil, polite, understanding or accommodating.

From now on I am all about the smash and grab, chucking a tantrum, the spear tackle, the head butt and the coward punch.

The only level playing field I am interested in is the one I am going to be diving on like a French mid-fielder faking a head injury and getting a free penalty kick.

Because that's how you get attention, get ahead and win.

I'm not answering any questions and I am especially not listening to any answers or expert evidence or scientific opinions... and I am not stopping to ask directions or even admitting I'm lost.

I like to call it the age of Boys Behaving Badly. And Triple Bs are running the world now.

The USA is run by a Triple B and it seems the only people getting any traction with the US president are other Triple Bs.

All you need to do is have a nuclear weapons stash, threaten the region and murder your brother in an airport or invade the Ukraine, shoot down a passenger plane and rig an election and you will score the undying admiration from the guy who gropes women and separates children from their parents at the Mexican border and locks them in cages "for their own good”.

And you get all the attention if you are a Triple B. The cameras love you baby.

Media love televising your unreasonableness like they love replaying fist fights during State of Origin.

Everything else gets crowded out while the rest of us run around like harassed grown-ups wondering what we have to do to pacify the little Triple B and get some peace and quiet.

We are always tip-toeing around Triple Bs.

Last week a Melbourne woman, Eurydice Dixon, was raped and murdered walking home from work and the memorial to her was subsequently vandalised.

And the first instinct was to advise women to be more 'situationally aware' of what they wear, say and do, where they walk and with who.

The Triple B gets away with it nearly every time.