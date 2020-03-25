Stay away from Byron council chambers, watch meeting online

WANT to watch the Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday?

You will need to do so from the comfort of your home.

It will be live streamed from 9am so that residents can stay abreast of council matters without putting their health, and the health of others at risk.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several new protocols will be in place during the March 26 council meeting in the Mullumbimby Council Chambers.

Social distancing will be practised by Councillors and staff, spaced 1.5m apart, and others in attendance.

Members of the public who want to speak on a matter listed on the agenda will be invited into the meeting to address council and then leave again once councillors have asked any questions.

They will not be able to return and listen to the debate.

Members of the public who are not making a deputation will not be admitted to the council meeting for public health and safety reasons.

The agenda, minutes and audio recordings will be available via council’s website as normal.