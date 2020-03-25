Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stock shot of Council Chambers at Mullumbimby. Picture: Patrick Hamilton
Stock shot of Council Chambers at Mullumbimby. Picture: Patrick Hamilton
News

Stay away from Byron council chambers, watch meeting online

Rebecca Fist
25th Mar 2020 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANT to watch the Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday?

You will need to do so from the comfort of your home.

It will be live streamed from 9am so that residents can stay abreast of council matters without putting their health, and the health of others at risk.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several new protocols will be in place during the March 26 council meeting in the Mullumbimby Council Chambers.

Social distancing will be practised by Councillors and staff, spaced 1.5m apart, and others in attendance.

Members of the public who want to speak on a matter listed on the agenda will be invited into the meeting to address council and then leave again once councillors have asked any questions.

They will not be able to return and listen to the debate.

Members of the public who are not making a deputation will not be admitted to the council meeting for public health and safety reasons.

The agenda, minutes and audio recordings will be available via council’s website as normal.

coronavirusnorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1000 on-the-spot fines for people spreading COVID-19

        $1000 on-the-spot fines for people spreading COVID-19

        News NSW Police have been given full authority to use any powers available to officers to enforce all COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

        Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

        premium_icon Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

        Crime VIDEO: The prank was filmed as he reported for bail

        Local ‘angel’ saves couple stuck in South Africa

        premium_icon Local ‘angel’ saves couple stuck in South Africa

        News THE Lismore residents are expected to land in Sydney later today.

        Virus lockdown measures could still step up

        Virus lockdown measures could still step up

        Health Host of measures introduced today, but it’s likely to go even further