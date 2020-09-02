Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

State’s mini-Budget plan revealed

by Jessica Marszalek
2nd Sep 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The State Government will release its economic update next Monday, with the Treasurer and Premier expected to face a parliamentary grilling four days later.

Delivery of the Queensland Budget was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic update will be delivered instead, just eight weeks before Queenslanders are due to vote.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Cameron Dick will take part in a mini-Budget estimates session on Friday week to take questions from Government and Opposition MPs on the update.

Mr Dick has already revealed Queensland's debt figure will reach $100.7 billion by June 2020, up from the $83.8 billion predicted in December, with half of that on the books of government-owned corporations.

The 2019-20 year ended with a $5.9 billion deficit instead of the $151 million surplus predicted in the Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review, and GST receipts have fallen by $2.5 billion over two years.

That's come as Queensland has seen a catastrophic fall in revenue of at least $6.5 billion over 2019-20 and 2020-21.

At the same time, it's spent $6 billion on COVID-19 health and economic initiatives.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show some heart, and get the Northern Rivers moving again

        Premium Content Show some heart, and get the Northern Rivers moving again

        News The Heart Foundation has launched a new challenge for 2020 aiming to get local residents active.

        ’I want it to have shock value’: Artist’s strong message

        Premium Content ’I want it to have shock value’: Artist’s strong message

        News THE artist said she hopes her work, reflecting her Indigenous past and makes the...

        Former cult leader identified as murder victim

        Premium Content Former cult leader identified as murder victim

        News CHEN Czarnecki was a former leader of the secretive religious sect known for its...

        How koalas threaten to split the Berejiklian government

        Premium Content How koalas threaten to split the Berejiklian government

        Politics Nationals MP says he will quit the government if plan to save koalas is enforced