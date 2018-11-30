Now is not the time for complacency

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

PREMIER'S WARNING: 'It's not over'

'It's not over' MAIN FIRES: Stanwell (formerly Gracemere); Deepwater (including Winfield, Baffle Creek); Captain Creek; Tuan Forest; Broken River; Delaneys Creek; The Caves

Stanwell (formerly Gracemere); Deepwater (including Winfield, Baffle Creek); Captain Creek; Tuan Forest; Broken River; Delaneys Creek; The Caves 'LEAVE NOW': Deepwater; Baffle Creek; Rules Beach; Oyster Creek; Winfield; Captain Creek; Broken River

Deepwater; Baffle Creek; Rules Beach; Oyster Creek; Winfield; Captain Creek; Broken River TOWNS ALREADY EVACUATED: Gracemere; Sarina Beach; Campwin Beach

Gracemere; Sarina Beach; Campwin Beach 'PREPARE TO LEAVE': Kowari Gorge (encompassing Eungella); Tinnanbar; Winfield; Mount Christian; Kabra (formerly Stanwell/Kabra); Dalrymple Heights

Kowari Gorge (encompassing Eungella); Tinnanbar; Winfield; Mount Christian; Kabra (formerly Stanwell/Kabra); Dalrymple Heights 'STAY INFORMED' : The Caves; Mount Larcom (formerly Ambrose); Round Hill; South of Baffle Creek; Delaneys Creek; Wamuran; Undullah

: The Caves; Mount Larcom (formerly Ambrose); Round Hill; South of Baffle Creek; Delaneys Creek; Wamuran; Undullah PRIME MINISTER: Tough summer ahead for Queensland

QUEENSLAND was still on high alert last night, as more than 120 blazes raged across vast areas of the state, threatening almost 20,000 people and 8000 homes.

Despite managing to save the town of Gracemere, near Rockhampton, authorities warn the danger is far from over as extreme heatwave conditions are expected well into next week.

Fresh evacuations were ordered yesterday as strengthening winds reignited fires in several central Queensland communities.

The Federal Government declared Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone disaster zones.

Thousands of firefighters remain on the ground battling blazes across central Queensland and the southeast. Reinforcements have been sent in from NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and the ACT.

A fire unit at Damper Creek in central Queensland. Picture: QFES Media

"It's not over yet," state disaster co-ordinator and deputy police commissioner Bob Gee said.

Rockhampton Regional Council disaster management group chairman Tony Williams said authorities remained on high alert.

"We're not out of the woods at this present stage," Cr Williams said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday visited the fire-ravaged town of Kabra, west of Rockhampton, to thank firefighters.

"We're not out of this yet," she said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said the hot and dry weather would continue to make conditions difficult for firefighters as the heatwave was not expected to break for days.

"We don't see much relief in terms of temperatures until at least mid next week, so we've got quite a way to go," he said.

.

"We're generally looking at fairly similar conditions to what we've had with a lot of places in the mid to high 30s, so well above average."

Mr Threlfall said inland areas would cop west south-westerly winds and low humidity levels. North-easterly sea breezes were expected to develop in the afternoons.

"That's what makes firefighting difficult because the wind changes quite markedly through the day," he said.

A fire rages on a hill at Ambros in central Queensland. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Queensland faced a tough summer, as he praised the "mates standing up for mates" attitude getting people through the bushfires.

There was bipartisan praise in Parliament for the efforts of firefighters from across Australia.

"Everyone is lending a hand and they're stepping up. Mates are helping mates," Mr Morrison told Parliament yesterday afternoon.

"They're stepping up, they're reaching out. They're helping and comforting those in need. That's the Australian way."

.

He said Emergency Management Australia was preparing material to brief MPs about the summer ahead, including what role they could play to prepare the community for a variety of natural disasters.

"It may well be that more homes will come under threat, and we pray they will not be lost, that more hectares could be ravaged, and we pray that won't happen," he said.

"More lives could be affected, and we'll pray and do everything we can within our power to ensure that does not occur."

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said firefighters in the regions had displayed dedication and professionalism in keeping people safe.

"One of the reasons a major disaster was averted in Gracemere yesterday was because they used a fire simulation system designed and financed in Victoria after Black Saturday," Mr Shorten said.

"It is proof that, whilst we never wish these disasters to happen, that Australians can learn from tragedies of the past, and we're co-operating to make them happen in the future."

A hill ablaze at Ambrose in central Queensland. Picture: Mark Cranitch