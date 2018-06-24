Menu
State of Origin game 1
Rugby League

State of Origin game 2: Everything you need to know

24th Jun 2018 3:00 PM

QUEENSLAND will be looking to level the series in State of Origin Game 2 in Sydney on Sunday, June 24. The match at ANZ Stadium will kick off at 7.40pm.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.14 to win the game and the 2018 series. Queensland are underdogs at $6.

Greg Inglis and Tom Trbojevic battle in Origin 1. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
ORIGIN TEAMS

QLD: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Will Chambers, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14 Kalyn Ponga, 15 Josh Papalii, 16 Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow, 18 Tim Glasby

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack de Belin. Interchange: 14 Paul Vaughan, 15 Jake Trbojevic, 16 Angus Crichton, 17 Tyrone Peachey.

