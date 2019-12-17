Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Stars unite to ‘Make it Rain’

Javier Encalada
17th Dec 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUSICIANS, actors, celebrities and artists from the Byron Shire have joined forces for Make it Rain, a series of events to raise money for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.

Make It Rain will consist of music shows on Wednesday January and Thursday January 9, and an online auction for those who cannot make it to Byron Bay.

Those who can make it to Byron Bay can help by attending a series of music shows at The Northern Hotel, where the MC will be Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth.

Bernard Fanning and Ian Haug, Wolfmother, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, ARC (members of Spiderbait/You Am I/Jet/Even), Jackson Carroll, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups feat. The Buffalo Gals, Monica Frances and others will be on the line up.

To join them, head to makeitrain2020.com.au and donate $49 for a single night or $89 for two nights to secure your tickets.

More details to come.

bernard fanning byron bay chris hemsworth kram make it rain tex perkins whatson
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        premium_icon 'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        News HALF of the Richmond Valley has been burnt in the bushfire crisis, and now the mayor wants state and federal governments to do something.

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health Snake-bite victim London Sharwood's brave battle continues

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        premium_icon TV star Tim Dormer planning his beach wedding to his partner

        Entertainment Tim Dormer and fiance Ash Toweel will wed in Byron Bay.