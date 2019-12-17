Stars unite to ‘Make it Rain’

MUSICIANS, actors, celebrities and artists from the Byron Shire have joined forces for Make it Rain, a series of events to raise money for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.

Make It Rain will consist of music shows on Wednesday January and Thursday January 9, and an online auction for those who cannot make it to Byron Bay.

Those who can make it to Byron Bay can help by attending a series of music shows at The Northern Hotel, where the MC will be Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth.

Bernard Fanning and Ian Haug, Wolfmother, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, ARC (members of Spiderbait/You Am I/Jet/Even), Jackson Carroll, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups feat. The Buffalo Gals, Monica Frances and others will be on the line up.

To join them, head to makeitrain2020.com.au and donate $49 for a single night or $89 for two nights to secure your tickets.

More details to come.