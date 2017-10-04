Stars are out for Byron's own film festival

RED CARPET ROCKER: Byron Bay Film Festival Director J'aime Skippon-Volke is ready to Rumble ahead of Friday night's opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival. J'aime is pictured in front of Byron Music's epic wall of guitars.

RED CARPET ROCKER: Byron Bay Film Festival Director J'aime Skippon-Volke is ready to Rumble ahead of Friday night's opening of the Byron Bay Film Festival. J'aime is pictured in front of Byron Music's epic wall of guitars. Christian Morrow

IT IS that time of year when the red carpet rolls out, the lights dim and aficionados of fine film flock to Byron Bay for their very own film festival.

The festival opens tomorrow night at the Byron Bay Community Centre and Northern Star Entertainment editor Javier Encalada has picked out five of his highlights on page 40 of this week's Byron Shire News.

David Wenham is just one celebrity attending the festival, for the screening of his delightful romance Ellipsis and the Closing Gala Party.

Actor and musician Joel Jackson (Jungle) is coming out, as are Jack Paxton and Tony Cavalero for the world premiere of An American in Texas. The rock drama's director Anthony Pedone will also be here, and he is hoping Charlotte Best (Puberty Blues, Home and Away) will be able to join him.

Other visitors include Teresa Earle (Journeys to Adaka), Michael Oblowitz (Heavy Water), Tristan Barr (Watch the Sunset), and many of the cast and crew from Blue.

And with celebrities living amongst us, and talent in every corner of the shire, you never know who you might run into at the festival when the stars come out to play.

One highlight is sure to be Rumble: the Indians Who Rocked the World will have the Byron audience dancing in the aisles, as it taps a previously neglected source of Western popular music - the traditional songs of Native American people.

One of the godfathers of rock'n'roll was Link Wray, an "Indian” whose distorted guitar riff on Rumble set a million teenage pulses racing. It still has that power to excite audiences today.

Rumble is one of many works at the Byron Bay Film Festival exploring music and First Nations cultures.