Drew Barrymore has surprised an American couple on her talk show with an impromptu wedding, but viewers have since exposed a shady detail about the pair.

The 45-year-old actress, who launched the Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, welcomed nurse Selina and her partner Dan onto the series so they could get married after their ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bride-to-be Selina told viewers the couple were high school sweethearts, having "met in school through mutual friends".

Drew Barrymore surprised the couple with an impromptu wedding on her talk show.

But Perez Hilton has pointed out on his website that viewers took to YouTube comments after the segment to expose the couple as having a 12-year age gap, saying Dan was actually Selina's physics teacher while she was a student.

One user wrote on a YouTube clip of the vows, "It would be a great story if it was actually true. They met in school because she was his student. The mutual friends was the physics class he taught."

Another said, "Could CBS not find a couple whose relationship didn't begin completely inappropriately? I just hope he's more observant of his marriage vows than he was of the law when he started dating her."

RELATED: Drew Barrymore opens up about infamous live flashing incident

Selina and Dan said they ‘met in school’. Which is technically correct.

The show's Instagram page also posted a picture from the nuptials, with US actress Diane Keaton even commenting with a series of clapping emojis.

One viewer wrote in the Instagram comments, "How did the show not do better research on this?"

Another said, "I DMed (sic) them (Drew Barrymore and the show) and wrote an email I think we should all be messaging them. This should not be promoted."

RELATED: Drew Barrymore confirms her grandfather's corpse was stolen

The Drew Barrymore Show is yet to comment.

Originally published as Star under fire for talk show stuff-up