Star-studded film festival ready for the red carpet

The final list of judges to the Byron Bay Film Festival 2020 has been revealed.

The final list of judges to the Byron Bay Film Festival 2020 has been revealed.

POPULAR actors and journalists, cinema critics and other local and visiting personalities will be part of the judging panel at the 2020 Byron Bay Film Festival 2020

Confirmed in the judging panel are former professional surfer Layne Beachley, founder of Mushroom Records Michael Gudinski and Australian filmmaker Lynette Wallworth.

Also in the list are actors popular Jack Thompson and David Wenham, plus co-chair of the Australian and International Documentary Conference, Fiona Gilroy.

Completing the judging panel are film critic David Stratton and journalist Richard Wilkins.

A highlight of the festival will be the NSW premier of Firestarter - The Story of

Bangarra.

The feature documentary has a strong local connection, as it was co-written and co-directed by Nel Minchin (Making Muriel, Matilda & Me) and Northern Rivers local Wayne Blair (Cleverman, The Sapphires).

Marking Bangarra Dance Theatre's 30th anniversary, Firestarter tells the story of how three young Aboriginal brothers - Stephen, David and Russell Page - took a dance company in its infancy and turned it into a First Nations cultural powerhouse.

Through the eyes of the brothers, Firestarter explores the loss and reclaiming of culture, the burden of intergenerational trauma, and - crucially - the power of the arts as a messenger for social change and healing.

Bangarra Dance Theatre performing Bennelong in an mage from the documentary Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra.

The festival will also include four dramatic features, three other documentaries, 14 short films and 10 local films.

Some of the other films features are:

The 14th Byron Bay Film Festival 2020 will be held at Palace Cinemas Byron Bay and Byron Theatre from October 23 to November 1.

For the full program of go to bbff.com.au.