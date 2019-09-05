Menu
Bad Boys for Life is due out next year.
Star fat shamed over Bad Boys 3 trailer

by Ben Cost
5th Sep 2019 11:00 AM

Everyone's favourite '90s detective duo is back, but one of them doesn't look like he used to.

After a 16-year hiatus, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will reunite on the mean streets of Miami in Bad Boys for Life next year.

The trailer kicks off in classic Bad Boys fashion with Lawrence botching an interrogation of a tattooed suspect. "I'm gonna penetrate this man's soul with my heart," says Lawrence, before getting knocked out with a punch. Smith retorts, "How deep do you think you got into his soul?"

This could be their last hurrah as Smith's Detective Mike Lowrey contemplates retirement from the force in a well-trodden cop movie trope. But Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett convinces him that he should leave more of a legacy than "body shots and bodies," so they decide to team up for a final time to bring down a Miami cartel boss.

 

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 1995 movie, Bad Boys.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 1995 movie, Bad Boys.

 

This time, the duo has help from newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig, who sing the Bad Boys theme song much to Lawrence and Smith's chagrin in a hilariously self-aware clip. We surmise there'll be plenty of "getting too old for this s**t"-style jokes to go around.

Since the trailer was released early this morning, fans have expressed their surprise at Lawrence's appearance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad Boys For Life marks the franchises third instalment after Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, both directed by Michael Bay. It will be the first by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and is set to hit screens on January 16, 2020.

 

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

