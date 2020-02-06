Star drops biggest hint yet of Friends reboot

Friends star Matthew Perry whipped fans into a frenzy today after cryptically tweeting: "Big news coming …"

It's given fresh hope that the much loved sitcom's stars will soon reunite for a special project 16 years after the last episode aired.

"Please say it's a Friends Reunion!?!?" one fan wrote, according to The Sun.

Another wrote: "Chandler bing??? OH MY GOD."

Last month HBO Max, the station that would air the special, revealed that the project is "still a maybe".

Chief content officer Kevin Reilly said: "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it.

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

"So today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe," he added.

Excitement has been building for the special since all six of the main co-stars got on-board with the idea last year.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow are reportedly be on-board for an "unscripted" project - as are show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in Friends. Picture: Supplied

But just this week David Schwimmer dismissed rumours of a revival.

There were hopes it could return after the cast reunited after its 25th anniversary.

But Schwimmer, 53, who played Ross Geller, said: "I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry pictured together recently. Picture: Supplied

David Schwimmer. Picture: Getty

"I think everyone feels the same - why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?

"I don't want to do anything for the money.

"It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far, presented to us, makes sense."

Guest actor Brad Pitt (seated) with regular cast (L-R) Courtney Cox Arquette, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Supplied



Despite ending 16 years ago, the US sitcom is still a hit with young fans - and Schwimmer puts that down to it being created before the age of social media.

He said: "It was six people who actually sat and talked to each other."

He also shut down complaints that parts of the show are too controversial, saying "the truth is that the show was groundbreaking in its time for the way it handled so casually sex, protected sex, gay marriage and relationships".

Lisa Kudrow with Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in Friends promo shot. Picture: Supplied

He added: "The pilot of the show was when my character's wife left him for a woman and there was a gay wedding, of my ex and her wife, that I attended.

"I feel that a lot of the problem today in so many areas is that so little is taken in context. You have to look at it from the point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission