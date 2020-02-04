One Direction star boycotts BBC over awkward interview

Louis Tomlinson has slammed the BBC breakfast show for "continuing to ask him about his grief" in an awkward interview.

The pop star, who went on the show to promote his debut solo album Walls, expressed his frustration during the chat at 9am and later took to Twitter to vent with his fans, reports The Sun.

Tomlinson, 28, vowed never to go on BBC Breakfast again after being grilled over grief and writing: "Defo wont be going on there again Ha ha! Love to all my fans for always having my back."

Later, he added: "Anyway f**k the negativity now. It's been a siiiiick week."

Tomlinson appeared on the show to promote his debut album.

However, host Dan Walker spotted his tweets and quickly responded: "Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?"

Tomlinson responded: "I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painful."

He explained: "I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes."

Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning.

Can I ask what you are upset about? https://t.co/MNMUyHGQuj — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 3, 2020

Tomlinson's mother Johannah Deakin died after a long battle with leukaemia in 2016 aged just 43.

His sister Félicité passed away last year aged 18 from a heart attack, following an accidental overdose of cocaine, Xanax and oxycodone.

Louis Tomlinson and his sister Félicité. Picture: Instagram

During the chat, BBC co-host Louise Minchin asked Tomlinson: "You have a large family. Do you feel responsible for them in some kind of way?"

"In some way. It depends which hat I've got on. I do try to be the responsible brother. I'm going to go see them today," the star responded.

She then asked him about his One Direction bandmates, pointing out that Harry Styles has released "his second album".

And Tomlinson replied: "What are you saying, that I've got some catching up to do?"

The pair continued to ask him about his spat with Zayn Malik, who he was hurt by when Malik was the only band member not to turn up at the X Factor studio to support Tomlinson through his performance after his mum's death - despite promising to be there.

After listening to his single Walls from the album, they returned the conversation to One Direction.

"What is the potential of One Direction getting back together?" Walker asked, irritating Tomlinson further.

"You've ticked them all now, trauma, Zayn, the album, and now this," he hit back.

A BBC spokesman defended the interview.

They told The Mirror: "We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis' life that have influenced his new album and feel the questioning was fair."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission