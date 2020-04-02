Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DO NOT MISS: Ballina-based marketing agency Barefruit Marketing are celebrating International Women's Dayin on Friday, March 6, at Beef & Beach Restaurant. All guests will receive champagne on arrival, dinner canapes and grazing platters, as well as an entry into a raffle. The event will celebrate the achievements of women in our community, while raising money for Lennox-based charity Rafiki
DO NOT MISS: Ballina-based marketing agency Barefruit Marketing are celebrating International Women's Dayin on Friday, March 6, at Beef & Beach Restaurant. All guests will receive champagne on arrival, dinner canapes and grazing platters, as well as an entry into a raffle. The event will celebrate the achievements of women in our community, while raising money for Lennox-based charity Rafiki
News

Star blogger rallies support for Kenyan children

Marc Stapelberg
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN 2016, Perth mummy blogger 'Queen' Constance Hall raised $200,000 in less than one month allowing charity Rafiki Mwema to build the 'Queen's Castle'.

Now she has done it again raising almost $57,941 to help the children who depend on Rafiki Mwema in Kenya, a country facing its own battle against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rafiki Mwema co-founder Sarah Rosborg highlighted the desperate situation in Kenya where they continue to care for children at the charity organisation despite COVID-19 disrupting supplies and medication.

There are presently 28 cases of coronavirus in the country but that could change rapidly.

"There is so much devastation already in Kenya and we have sponsors ending their sponsorship daily as they are unsure of their own circumstance in this current world," Ms Rosborg said.

"Our costs are looking to go through the roof and as most of you have seen we have had to cancel our upcoming events and now our online auction.

"We had to discuss how we would be able to get extra food for our children for when there is nowhere to access any and the extra medications for our children who need them so desperately.

"Yesterday I was so sad and hopeless for so many people around me in Australia and my worry for family and friends and my desperation for what is currently happening.

"Today I woke up to see she has reached over $30,000 on her fundraiser and I feel lighter and ready to continue fighting for our children's lives."

Rafiki Mwema is a charity that operates in Kenya but co-ordinated in Lennox Head and specialises in creating a safe, empathetic and therapeutic environment for children who have been abused and assaulted in Kenyan district of Nakuru, not only assisting them to survive the court process but also to heal, to process and to ultimately thrive beyond the traumatic pain.

constance hall coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers charities northern rivers coronavirus rafiki mwema
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury resort closes its doors due to COVID-19 situation

        premium_icon Luxury resort closes its doors due to COVID-19 situation

        News “It’s not goodbye, just see you in a little while.”

        Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

        premium_icon Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

        News They traded their tools for crystals, and discovered sauerkraut

        What this village shop is selling the most will surprise you

        premium_icon What this village shop is selling the most will surprise you

        News THIS country store has a rush on a certain product.

        Construction work given weekend green light

        premium_icon Construction work given weekend green light

        News Boost for construction work to help deal with effects of COVID-19 measures