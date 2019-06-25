Stallone charges fans big bucks for selfie

SYLVESTER Stallone fans have hit out after being charged a whopping $1550 to get a selfie with the Rocky legend.

The A-lister, 72, is to visit Manchester, London and Birmingham to share "untold stories" and promote his final Rambo film Last Blood, The Sun reports.

The black-tie dinner, called An Evening with Sylvester Stallone that takes place across three dates in August and September, involves a live onstage interview with the action star, a three-course dinner, a performance by a 20-piece orchestra and an auction selling signed memorabilia.

Rambo 2.

Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

The cheapest packages start at $230 a ticket but go up to $1550 for the "premium photo experience", which allows film buffs to get a selfie with the man himself.

But fans have hit out on social media at the cost.

One said: "It's a shame you'd need to sell a kidney to go." Another commented on Facebook: "Would love to go but £500 ($A915) for a photo?"

In response, the official An Experience With account defended the high prices.

They said: "As with any business there are costs involved, and this is the same for us as a company. When you take into consideration the costs to bring a celebrity of such status to the UK then you would understand why.

Sylvester Stallone and daughters Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Sistine Rose Stallone.

"As for the photos, we are allowed only 150 from management, so due to this the exclusivity dictates the price.

"We work with A-list celebs, and unfortunately quality costs."

The same event with Arnold Schwarzenegger charges fans the same, while a selfie with Mel Gibson is cheaper at $1185.

They have both sold out, but tickets are still available to see Sylvester Stallone.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission