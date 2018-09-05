Menu
Login
SHOUT OUT: Stallholder spaces are still available for a curated flea market to aid the Disabled Surfers Association
SHOUT OUT: Stallholder spaces are still available for a curated flea market to aid the Disabled Surfers Association Contributed
News

Stallholders invited to help out disabled surfers.

5th Sep 2018 12:15 PM

PUTTING smiles on dials is what the Disabled Surfing Association is all about.

Later this month a curated flea market will take place in Byron Bay, to raise money for the association, and there are a few spaces left for stallholders to get involved and help bring those smiles.

So what could be better than spending a lazy Sunday in spring wandering around a local flea market, especially if that market included a carefully curated collection of cars, motor bikes, surf, skate and musical gold on offer, plus all the registration money raised was going to a great cause?

That's exactly what the team from Mr Simple has planned for the upcoming Thrash 'n' Treasure market on Sunday, September 30 at Habitat in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate.

"I've always loved shopping when there's a real element of surprise," says Dave Fraser, founder of Mr Simple. "That's where the original idea for this came from.

With coffee by Barrio, baked goods from Scratch Patisserie, and live tunes - plus all the odd and wonderful objects for sale - there'll be something for everyone, most of all the Disabled Surfers Association, who'll receive more than $500 from the day.

If you're interested in grabbing a stall, there are a handful of spots left, email info@mrsimple.com.au for details.

　

disabled surfers association flea market habitat byron bay mr simple
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Ocean Shores Golden Girls

    Ocean Shores Golden Girls

    News THE bowls competition was rolling hot in last week's Ocean Shores' Fours Champioships.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:38 PM
    Byron teen twin snowboarders on a high

    Byron teen twin snowboarders on a high

    News Byron High snowboarders on a high

    Youths learn SES ropes

    Youths learn SES ropes

    News Learning the ropes with the SES

    Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

    Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

    News Chefs cook up support for actor's clean water campaign.

    Local Partners