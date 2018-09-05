Stallholders invited to help out disabled surfers.

SHOUT OUT: Stallholder spaces are still available for a curated flea market to aid the Disabled Surfers Association

PUTTING smiles on dials is what the Disabled Surfing Association is all about.

Later this month a curated flea market will take place in Byron Bay, to raise money for the association, and there are a few spaces left for stallholders to get involved and help bring those smiles.

So what could be better than spending a lazy Sunday in spring wandering around a local flea market, especially if that market included a carefully curated collection of cars, motor bikes, surf, skate and musical gold on offer, plus all the registration money raised was going to a great cause?

That's exactly what the team from Mr Simple has planned for the upcoming Thrash 'n' Treasure market on Sunday, September 30 at Habitat in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate.

"I've always loved shopping when there's a real element of surprise," says Dave Fraser, founder of Mr Simple. "That's where the original idea for this came from.

With coffee by Barrio, baked goods from Scratch Patisserie, and live tunes - plus all the odd and wonderful objects for sale - there'll be something for everyone, most of all the Disabled Surfers Association, who'll receive more than $500 from the day.

If you're interested in grabbing a stall, there are a handful of spots left, email info@mrsimple.com.au for details.