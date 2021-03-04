Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

Meg Newton and Bridie Rawson enjoying Easter at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 21st April 2019 Photo by Natalie Grono

Meg Newton and Bridie Rawson enjoying Easter at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 21st April 2019 Photo by Natalie Grono

The 2021 version of Bluesfest will be a much smaller, COVID-safe version of the regular event, with only three stages.

After announcing nine new names into the line up, organisers also published details of what the festival experience and set up will be like this Easter on the event's website.

1. Fewer people: The festival will only be allowed around 50 per cent of its regular capacity, so it will be less busy that normal.

2. Big tops are back: There will be only three main stages at this year's festival, instead of the five normally featured.

The Mojo and Delta stages, which normally gather more than 3500 people, will be there.

Crossroads, normally also under a tent, will be an open-air stage.

Jambalaya and Juke Joint, normally located at each end of the festival, will not go up this year.

There was no indication that Boomerang, the First Nations segment of the festival, will be featured this year.

3. Seating: At all three stages, Bluesfest will provide seating to allow for social distancing. Family or groups will be able to sit together with a seat next to them marked 'unavailable' to allow for social distancing.

This will be managed by COVID-19 marshals.

4. Cash: Bluesfest-managed outlets, such as the merchandise store, will be cashless. Independently run stores may accept cash. There will be ATMs on site.

5. Facemasks: Masks are optional for festival ticketholders. All members of staff (marshalls, volunteers, waste management, gates, security and box office) will wear masks.

21/04/2019. First time revellers to Bluesfest, (L-R) Lucy Varga and Emily Weaver looking forward to seeing one of their favourite bands 'Parliament'. Jane Dempster/The Australian.

6. COVID-Safe: Patrons will be required to self-regulate, sanitise at available stations regularly and check-in daily. Heightened hygiene and cleaning facilities will be located throughout the festival, especially in community used areas like toilets and water stations.

There will be free-flowing movement between stages, but social distancing and other safety measures will be monitored by marshalls.

Festival Director Peter Noble OAM said he was happy to be presenting the festival this year.

"This is a great day, not only for Bluesfest, but also for the Australian Live Music Industry and our unrelenting efforts to get back to presenting Live Music Safely," he said.

• Bluesfest 2021 will be held at the Byron Events Farm (formerly Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm), April 1 to 5.

