Menu
Login
Crime

Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

Rae Wilson
by
6th Oct 2018 5:34 AM

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

gladstone stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music Their single Never Ever has reached Platinum sales

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Local Partners