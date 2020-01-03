Menu
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
News

STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Jan 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Jan 2020 9:27 AM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass multiple times at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.

The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back, chest and wrist on Sandy Beach around 4pm Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred after a man, aged 49, and woman, aged 50, became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. 

The victim allegedly left the scene before returning a short time later, and the argument became physical. 

Police will allege in court this is when the 49-year-old man stabbed the younger man several times. 

A bystander called emergency services and the man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

Police cordoned off the crime scene, where a football, towel and esky could be seen lying on the sand.

Police then attended a home on Mahogany Ave, Sandy Beach, and arrested the 49-year-old-man.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possess prohibited plant. 

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. 

