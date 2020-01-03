STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass multiple times at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.
The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back, chest and wrist on Sandy Beach around 4pm Thursday.
Police said the incident occurred after a man, aged 49, and woman, aged 50, became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.
The victim allegedly left the scene before returning a short time later, and the argument became physical.
Police will allege in court this is when the 49-year-old man stabbed the younger man several times.
A bystander called emergency services and the man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police cordoned off the crime scene, where a football, towel and esky could be seen lying on the sand.
Police then attended a home on Mahogany Ave, Sandy Beach, and arrested the 49-year-old-man.
He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possess prohibited plant.
He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.