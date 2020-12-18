Menu
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Crime

STABBING CASE: Ballina brothers remain on bail

Liana Boss
18th Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:57 PM
TWO Ballina brothers charged over an alleged stabbing assault in Byron Bay will return to court in the new year.

Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, are each charged with affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

They were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, September 20 this year after an alleged fight in Apex Park in Byron Bay.

Police will allege Jarett Martin-Manton wielded broken glass while his brother had a broken Jack Daniels bottle during the incident.

 

Apex Park in Byron Bay, where police will allege the assault took place. Picture: Liana Boss
Police will allege the men stabbed Gregory Martin, a man who was unknown to them at the time, causing back, chest and neck wounds.

The two accused were initially refused bail upon their arrest but were granted Supreme Court bail on November 3.

The case went before Byron Bay Local Court this week and was adjourned to Tweed Heads Local Court on February 12 next year.

On that date, the DPP is expected to formalise the charges to be proceeded with before the court.

No formal pleas have been entered.

