Stabbed mum’s heartbreaking post

Three-week-old Andrei Stefan was rushed to hospital after he was found with knife wounds at his home in Wallsend last Thursday.

He tragically passed away four days later, with his dad Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, arrested over the horror.

Mum Andreea Stefan, 21, was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police today confirmed she is in a stable condition.

Just 31 minutes before the attack, she had written on her open Facebook page: "I asked God to send me a man who will always love me. So, he gave me a son"

Andreea Stefan’s three-week-old baby was stabbed to death. Picture: North News and Pictures

The mum with Denis Erdinch Beytula, who has been charged over the horror. Picture: North News and Pictures

She posted about the tot just minutes before the attack.

Excited mum Andreea also made a string of posts on the social networking site while pregnant with little Andrei.

One photo from last month showed her in a bedroom with a Moses basket in the background alongside a caption showing a mother and baby emoji.

Beytula was last week remanded in custody at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court after being charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Andreea had posted about her pregnancy on Facebook. Picture: North News and Pictures

Beytula was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Thursday. Picture: North News and Pictures

A reporting restriction put in place to stop the baby being identified was also lifted.

Emergency crews were sent to the home about 2.15pm on October 2 - with horrified witnesses saying they saw the baby being carried out of the home on a bloodied stretcher.

Lesley Ann Battensby, 23, who lives opposite, said: "I saw the mum get brought out first on the bed. She was on oxygen surrounded by paramedics.

"Then I saw the baby being carried by the paramedics. He was on oxygen. The road was covered in ambulances. It's left us proper shaken."

Beytula will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on October 31.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.