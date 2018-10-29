Spruce up your home for the summer months

Most of us live in our homes differently from season to season. Here's a few tips to help you to transition to summer and our holiday season.

Firstly, say sayonara to winter. That includes storing your winter accessories, such as heaters and electric blankets, and bringing out the fans. It's also about removing those other winter reminders, such as wool throws, heavy curtains and winter bedding. You might even replace heavy rugs with lighter mats.

There are also some spring chores that will help to ensure your home is summer ready. These include cleaning any overhead fans before you use them, as dust and grime can accumulate over the winter months. If you use air-conditioning at home, you might also want to check if the filters need cleaning.

Windows often hide behind curtains and blinds in the cooler months, so be sure to thoroughly clean both the inside and outside of the windows for a sparkling view out to the world in the summer months. You may even want to replace any heavy curtains with sheer ones, as well as add fresh spring and summer flowers.

You may want to have your home ready for entertaining. Ensure the outside areas are pruned and tidy. If you're lucky enough to own a pool, have it sparkling and clean, the umbrellas out and the barbecue and accessories cleaned up.