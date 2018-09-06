Spread the love, not landfill

GET INVOLVED: All aboard for Second Hand Saturday - register your garage sale today.

GET INVOLVED: All aboard for Second Hand Saturday - register your garage sale today. Contributed

WHO doesn't love a good rummage around for a bargain at a garage sale?

Second Hand Saturday is just around the corner and you have until September 12 to register for this giant festival of recycling.

If you've already started your spring clean and uncovered items that haven't seen the light of day for a very long time, perhaps Second Hand Saturday can't come soon enough.

According to the latest Second Hand Economy Report commissioned by Gumtree, 89per cent of Australians are holding on to unwanted and unused items that could otherwise generate up to $4200 per household.

Unfortunately, about half of us admit to sending unwanted items to landfill, which is not only a cost to the person doing the disposal, but also a cost to our environment.

Coordinated by North East Waste and Byron Shire Council, Second Hand Saturday this year celebrates its 10th birthday with two mega garage sale days set for Saturday, September 22, and Saturday, September 29.

"Participants who register to hold a garage sale on September 22 will receive free advertising in their local newspapers and online through the Second Hand Saturday website, Facebook page and free app,” coordinator Linda Tohver said.

"Plus, if you feel you have too much for just one day, those who register will also have the option of selecting a second garage sale date the following Saturday, September 29. This second date will be promoted online only.

"Whether you choose to hold your own garage sale or join forces with a coordinated group or fundraiser, this will be a great opportunity to get rid of unused items, make some extra cash and be part of a popular community event that promotes reuse over landfill.

"So if you're still looking at that unused sofa, stepping over those preloved kids' toys or staring at those clothes and shoes you no longer wear, perhaps it's time to give them a new lease of life and kiss them goodbye this Second Hand Saturday.”

Register online at www.secondhandsaturday .com.au or phone Byron Shire Council on 6626 7000 to register before 5pm September 12. Further registrations up until September 18 will only appear online and on the Second Hand Saturday app.