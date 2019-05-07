Spotlight shifts to sidemen

LET THEM SHINE: Steve Banks has put together a stellar band of Australian and English musicians.

LET THEM SHINE: Steve Banks has put together a stellar band of Australian and English musicians. Amelia Banks

SIDEMEN, a new production by local musician Steve Banks, will shift the spotlight to focus on the musicians behind some of Australia's - and the world's - most iconic bands.

Four of Australia's and one of England's best musicians, who have played with the likes of the Black Sorrows, John Butler Trio, 10cc, Georgie Fame, Crossfire, Dave Gilmore and Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Paul Kelly, Renee Geyer and Archie Roach, will come together for one night only at Byron Theatre.

Aside from Banks himself, the band of Byron-based legends includes Greg Lyon from the Hip Operation, Rick Fenn from 10cc and Tears for Fears, Grant Gerathy from John Butler Trio, and from Melbourne Bruce Haymes from the Paul Kelly Band, Renee Geyer and Archie Roach, as well as Jeff Burstin from the Black Sorrows and Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons.

"The sole purpose of the show is to focus on the sidemen, who are the engine room behind any band,” Banks said.

It all came together after Banks had a conversation with man-about-town and bassist Lyon, at one of his local Hip Operation gigs.

"I went on to tell Greg of my wistful desire to do something like Daryl's House - a much-loved online show featuring Daryl Hall and guest performers with a house band - in this region,” Banks said.

"The show will include songs contributed by each sideman, songs that inspired them to become musicians, songs they wrote or wish they had written.”

From 8-10.30pm on Saturday, May 25. Go to www.byroncentre.com.au.