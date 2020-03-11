SPORT RESULTS: How your clubs fared this week

THESE are all the sporting results for the past week as supplied by bowls, golf and bridge clubs in the Byron Shire. If your club isn’t included but you’d like to be, send details and photos to editor@byronnews.com.au.

BOWLS:

Ocean Shores Women Bowls

Another very warm day on Friday, and an enthusiastic group of bowlers had some fierce competition with two very close games. The team of B Linabury, M Fredericks, H Rowland and J O’Connor narrowly defeated B Linabury, A Christie, M Bertoli and L Roberts On the other rink with only one point the difference the team of G Johnston, M Enright and N McLeod d J Busch, E Scattergood and B Sprengel. The winners out of the hat were, B Linabury, M Fredericks, H Rowland and J O’Connor. The winners of the raffle this week were A Christie and L Roberts. On Sunday we welcomed 19 bowlers from Lismore Workers Club for bowls and lunch. A great morning was had by all and random winners of a bottle of wine each were all from Lismore. Next Sunday at 9 for a 9.30 start, we have a visit from Banora Point, so if you would like to play please put your name down through the Proshop.

Ocean Shores Bowling club

Last Saturday for the first time men and women across the Tweed/ Byron District played pennants together. The Ocean Shores Grade 6 team had two women playing, Anna Lovasi and Janine Howell. We played some very close games against the men at Bangalow and in a nailbiting finish were overall winners by one point 61-60. Well done to all the Shores teams who were playing and good luck in the next round.

Byron Bay Men’s Bowling Club

The start of the 2020 TDBA Pennants had mixed results for our lads with the 2nds going down with one rink win only at Kingscliffe but the 6’s had a 3 rink and overall win at Byron Bay against the Condong side.

Next weekend there is a bye in the comp.

After having won a rink for us on Saturday, Bulla Burton backed up to play the Semi of the District Senior Singles only to be defeated in that game on Sunday morning.

That same morning our social bowlers Club travelled to Tweed Heads BC for a social game with their sides on the indoor venue – a bit of an experience for some. On the club scene we had a small turnout for Wednesday Twilight bowls and it was a purely social game.

Thursday was different with a big field and some triples games to get them onto the Singleton Green. Good to see a visit from former Pennants Skip, Wayne Earea and a new bowler playing for his first time, Gary ‘Fred’ Templeman. The winners were Mark Brown and Paul Clark while Ken Rutgerson, Paul Bezrouchko and William Green got second spot. Dean Dhnaram took the T bones home but the Jackpot was not won and stands at $130 this Thursday.

The Huxley Insurance's Losing Rink Drink went to a triples team, Charmagne and Max from Palm Beach skipped by Ivan Eastern. Saturday social bowls played alongside the Pennants and the winners were Mirtha Christian, Bev Gawned and Ivan Eastern with second prize going to Ray Breckenridge, Judy Wallace and Pat Bigg.

The Wynter Green will be back in shortly depending on the weather so we will be in full action of bowls then. Go the Bay.

GOLF:

Ocean Shores Veterans Golf

Results 5-3-20. Single Stableford Cash Run. 74 Starters. Visitors always welcome.

Winner: Graham Simon – 38, Runner Up: Dinny Mandalis – 37 on c/b, Third: Neil McLeod – 37 on c/b and Fourth: Mark Watson – 37.

Nearest the Pins: 3rd – Dinny Mandalis; 6th – Tom Clark; 8th – Hugh McLean; 12th 2nd Shot 25+ – Graham Beattie; 15th – Peter Hain; 17th 0-19 – Will Jamieson and 17th 20+ -.

Nearest the Cones:- No. 1 John Maddock; No. 2 John Conquerer and No. 3 Dave Barrett.

Club Cash Run: Lochie Johnston, Peter Hines, Jon Gray, Steve Tuckwell, John Hart, Neil McLeod and Dinny Mandalis.

Juan’s Scrubber’s Ball Pat Crumpler. Balls to 33

BRIDGE:

Ocean Shores Bridge

Results 4/3/20, 4 Table Mitchell Bye and Share. N/S: 1st I Buhse/P Quirke, 2nd D Devir/P Roger. E/W: 1st G Carson/P Price, 2nd A Herraman/E D’Cruz. Play is at the Ocean Shores Country Club Wednesday evenings. To be seated by 6.15pm. For further information/partners contact Denise 0481735264

Brunswick Valley Bridge

2/3/2020

N/S 1st I. Bushe & P. Price 2nd C. Morgan & M. Solway

E/W 1st J. Selleck & B. Simons 2nd K. Nelmes & M. Clark

7/3/2020

1st N. Berger & S. Van Rossum 2nd J. Murray & P. Keyte

3rd I. Buhse & P. Janda.

BVBC meets every Monday and Saturday at Ocean Shores Country Club; play commences at 12.30; ring Penny 0406 429 255 to arrange partners.

Visitors are very welcome.