Sponsors put the gold into the old and gold

OLD and Gold coordinators Cherie Heale and Bruce McMaster local sponsors of the who have ensured the event will roll out across Brunswick Heads for the seventeenth year running.

"Our sponsors understand that the key to sustaining our Simple Pleasures ethos is to support our home grown Brunswick Heads events” Coodinator Cherie Heale said.

"We extend a special thanks to our principal sponsors Footbridge, Brunswick Seafood (the old Co-Op) and Stone & Wood and welcome on board new Gold Sponsors, Helen Luna of Retropod Vintage Caravans and Marc and Lyndell Heyning from the Brunswick Heads Medical Centre.

"Everyone has a great day and this year we will have our usual All Town Garage Sale, four fabulous halls full of treasures and a variety of entertainment including a Retropod Vintage Caravan display, Bio Char demonstration, Horse and Carriage rides and some old style music entertainment. The Picture House will be providing a safe space for tired kids to enjoy some time out watching old fashioned cartoons or just hang out in their wonderful space allowing parents to take time to find a bargain.

"Check out the new stalls in the memorial hall including beautiful antique wedding items and make sure to pop in to one of our generous sponsors cafes, Terrace Espresso Bar, Brunswick Heads Health Foods, Footbridge and the Bruns Bakery.

Buy a ticket in our amazing raffle for a chance to win a Retropod Caravan Camping experience, 2 nights for 4 people at the new Riverview Apartment on the Terrace, a Cheeky Cabaret VIP for 4 people or a Ukulele donated by Valiant Music. The lucky penny is back again with the usual amazing 100 prizes including accommodation at The Sails Motel and whale watching trips donated by our new sponsor Out of the Blue Adventures, for only $10 a pop.

For information go to: www.oldngold.com.au/