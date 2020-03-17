Splendour's huge decision after 'careful consideration'

Splendour in the Grass has been postponed.

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2020 is being rescheduled to Friday, October 23, Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 at North Byron Parklands.

In response to the Federal Government's ban on public gatherings in excess of 500 people, the 20th anniversary edition of the festival has been moved to new dates in October.



"Health and safety is our number one priority," organisers said.

"After careful consideration and consultation with our artists, crew and stakeholders, in these unpredictable times we have decided, as a precautionary measure, to move Splendour in the Grass 2020 out of the winter months."

More to come.