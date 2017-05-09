News

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

Javier Encalada
| 9th May 2017 10:09 AM
FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.
FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

SPLENDOUR in the Grass organisers have raised $69,067.25 to help those affected by the recents floods in the Byron, Tweed and Lismore areas.

Splendour in the Grass announced the Northern Rivers Flood Fundraiser on April 28.

Last week, 50 specially created Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned off in four days, with net proceeds raised to be donated to the communities affected.

The funds will be offered to the Tweed Mayor Appeal Fund, Lismore City Council Flood Appeal and the Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre Inc. in the Byron Shire.

From Tuesday May 2 to Friday 5 May, punters from around Australia and as far away as Mauritius jumped online to battle it out in the bidding war for this great cause.

Western Australia's Matthew Humphries, one of the Flood Relief Gold Pass successful bidders, was very happy to have participated in the fundraiser.

"Me and two of my mates were all bidding on tickets at the same time, then all three of us got the highest bids," he said.

"Two of us are flying over from WA. We're all pretty excited!

"I recently drove through the flood waters when I went to visit my family in Rockhampton in April, so I've seen what floods can do.

"I'm happy to be able to support the Splendour Northern Rivers Flood Relief, plus I get to go to Splendour too. It's a win win," he said.

Successful auction bidders like Mr Humphries will be enjoying Splendour in style, with access to the VIP Gold Bar, Amphitheatre side of stage viewing area and the Golden View bar, overlooking the main stage action.

byron bay flood relief lismore northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 splendour in the grass tweed whatson

