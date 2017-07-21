Splendour punters warned to stay safe at the beach

ALCOHOL, drugs and swimming can be a deadly combination, surf lifesavers have warned ahead of Splendour in the Grass.
Surf Lifesavers are urging festival goers to head to Main Beach in Byron Bay if they feel the urge to cool off, which is patrolled from 9am to 5pm.
Conditions over the three-day festival are expected to be on the mild side with predicted temperatures to hover in the low 20s.
Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Emergency Services Coordinator Jimmy Keough said lifesavers have a simple message for the music loving crowd.
"Water, drugs and alcohol simply don't mix," Mr Keough said in a pointed warning to the influx of visitors.
"Dangerous situations both in the water and on the beach can escalate quickly, which puts Lifeguards and our volunteer rescue callout teams who respond at risk as well.
"Look after your mates and think twice before taking any risks," he said.
Police and emergency services will be out in force throughout the weekend, with Far North Coast Surf Life Saving volunteers including on-call support operations from the Brunswick area on hand to respond to any coastal emergencies if required.
Beach goers should acknowledge general safety tips:
- Always swim at patrolled beaches
- Swim between the red and yellow flags. They mark the safer area for swimming
- Never swim, surf or fish alone
- Read and obey the signs
- Be aware of rip currents (know how to spot one and how to escape from one)
- Don't swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Never run or dive in the water, even if you have checked before as water conditions can change
- If in doubt stay out
- Seek advice from Lifeguards
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.