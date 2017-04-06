Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

IT was always going to be a quick sell, but the frenzy that ensued for the last hour for Splendour in the Grass tickets was uncanny.

Splendour in the Grass organisers confirmed just after 10am that all tickets for the 2017 event have now sold out.

The festival will be Friday 21 to Sunday 23 July at North Byron Parklands,

Tickets were released at 9am AEST today via Moshtix.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said they were overwhelmed by the demand.

"Once again we have been overwhelmed by your love and enthusiasm for Splendour," they said in a statement.

"We can't wait to bring you another awesome show.

The organisers also announced a fundraiser to help people affected by the recent floods.

"Our thoughts are with all those in our local Northern NSW community that have been devastated by floods over the past week," they said.

"We will be announcing a fundraising initiative soon to assist with the recovery. In the meantime, we're sending you all our love."

Don't panic

If you missed out this morning, don't panic!

If you purchased tickets and can no longer attend the show, the ticket Resale facility gives you the opportunity to offload your ticket to someone who missed out. Recycle!

The Resale will kick into action via Moshtix from 9am AEST Monday, May 8 and is now the only place where you can purchase legitimate tickets for Splendour In The Grass 2017.

You can find out more info about the Resale and join a waiting list here.

Organisers have asked music fans to not purchase tickets from online auction and selling sites or social media.

Splendour tickets include the name and date of birth of the purchaser.

This is checked against your ID at the festival gates.

There is no facility in place that allows a ticket holder to change the name and date of birth on a ticket and transfer it to another person.

Vehicle passes for day parking and camping will also go on sale soon through moshtix.com.au or phone 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

For more details visit splendourinthegrass.com