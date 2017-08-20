Splendour in the Grass could swell to 50,000 revellers

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

A FINALISED community consultation period has paved the way for North Byron Parklands to significantly boost its event-holding capacity.

On Saturday, parkland operators met with about 60 stakeholders and residents to reveal the details of its application to become a permanent event holder.

A development application to be lodged to the State Government in December will request the 300-acre property adjoining the Billinudgel Nature Reserve boost its capacity to host the annual Splendour in the Grass music festival.

Permission will be sought to allow 50,000 patrons per day (up from 35,000), as well as an increase to the festival length, from four to five days.

The proposal seeks no increase to Falls Festival - to be capped at 35,000 patrons per day over four days.

Five community event days with a capacity of up to 5,000 patrons per day will also be proposed.

The final figures come following a community consultation period, facilitated by North Byron Parklands as part of its requirements for an Environmental Impact Statement, which is to be supplied with the DA.

Parklands General Manager Mat Morris said community feedback helped to shape North Byron Parklands' final application.

Initially the event-holder wanted 12 annual event days with a capacity of up to 50,000 patrons per day, and an unlimited number of community events of 300 people per day, every year.

"We listened to a wide range of ideas and concerns from the community and have factored these into the application,” Mr Morris said.

"This constructive feedback we received from our community consultation process proved invaluable in refining our application and preparing our revised Environmental Impact Statement.

"Parklands feel that the reduced numbers of events and patrons now proposed have helped the project arrive at a landing point that is more sustainable for the community moving forward.”

North Byron Parklands hopes to become "a permanent home for world-class arts and cultural events” in the Northern Rivers.

Residents will have another opportunity to provide their feedback to the State Government once the DA is determined next year.