Splendour in the Grass bothering you? Here's what to do

NORTHERN Rivers resident living near North Byron Parklands have been made aware of the Community Hotline phone number available to them this year during Splendour in the Grass.

A letter was distributed to 3500 residents and local businesses to the north and south of the precinct.

Letters have been delivered to residents in Ocean Shores, New Brighton, and South Golden through to North Ocean Shores, according to a North Byron Parklands spokeswoman.

Letters have also been sent to the communities at Billinudgel, the Pocket, Yelgun, Crabbes Creek, Wooyung, Mooball and parklands immediate neighbouring the venue on Jones Rd.

Splendour in the Grass will be held at the venue from July 20 to 22.

The spokeswoman said the Community Hotline runs every year during Splendour in the Grass and Falls Byron Bay.

"This will be the 11th time (or event) the Community Hotline will be in operation at North Byron Parklands".

The hotline will be open from Wednesday, July 18, to Monday, July 23 inclusive, during event hours.

"Outside of event operating times, all calls are recorded and our hotline staff respond the following morning," the spokeswoman said.

"It's very closely monitored and all calls are recorded and logged for quality purposes."

The Community Hotline number is advertised to local residents on local media.

In 2017, 13 complaints made from 10 callers were logged in the Wednesday to Monday period during Splendour in the Grass.

Seven calls were related to noise, on about traffic, one about internet services, one related to littering, two were about illegal camping (which were confirmed not to be related to the event) and one about illegal parking.

The North Byron Parklands explained the hotline was not for general enquiries such as when bands are on, how to find lost property, or how to get home.

"All of those general event enquiries are managed by the event," she said.

"The hotline is for members of the local community who have genuine issues or would like to make a comment.

"Most of the issues are sound related, litter and traffic."

A Community Hotline report was provided after each event and provided to Department of Planning & Environment as well as being made publicly available on the North Byron Parklands website.