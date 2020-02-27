Menu
Foals front man Yannis Philippakis performing at Splendour in the Grass 2019. Bianca Holderness
Music

Splendour has sold out, here's how you can get tickets

Seanna Cronin
by
27th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
THIS year's Splendour in the Grass is officially sold out.

Tickets for the three-day music festival, held at the North Byron Parklands at Yelgun near Byron Bay in July, were snapped up in just one hour this morning. A record 50,000 revellers are set to attend the 20th annual event headlined by Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator. 

"When we started Splendour back in 2001, as a one-day event with 19 bands, we never dreamed that it would grow to three days and over 100 acts," Splendour co-founders and producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said. 

"It's been a wild ride. We're so humbled by the incredible support that Australia's music lovers have shown our event and incredibly excited to share Splendour's 20th anniversary edition with you all." 

But if you missed out this morning don't despair. An official ticket resale facility will go live soon. In the meantime, music fans can sign up for the waitlist.

Organisers warn against using unauthorised ticket resellers including Viagogo and Gumtree. Splendour tickets include the name and date of birth of the ticket holder, which is checked against ID at the festival gates. 

