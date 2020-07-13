Splendour in the Grass confirms 2021 headliners

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has announced its headliners for 2021.

On Friday, July 23, British band Gorillaz will perform at North Byron Parklands.

Gorillaz are a virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

On Saturday, July 24, The Strokes will close the night of music.

Formed in 1998, the American band is composed of singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.



On Sunday, July 25, Tyler, the Creator will perform in Byron Bay.

Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, music video director, actor, comedian, visual artist, and fashion designer.

The 20th Splendour in the Grass will be held on July 23 to 25 at North Byron Parklands.

More to come.