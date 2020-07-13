Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Artwork for the band Gorillaz.
Artwork for the band Gorillaz. Contributed
Breaking

Splendour in the Grass confirms 2021 headliners

Javier Encalada
by
13th Jul 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has announced its headliners for 2021.
On Friday, July 23, British band Gorillaz will perform at North Byron Parklands.
Gorillaz are a virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

On Saturday, July 24, The Strokes will close the night of music.
Formed in 1998, the American band is composed of singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.


On Sunday, July 25, Tyler, the Creator will perform in Byron Bay.
Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, music video director, actor, comedian, visual artist, and fashion designer.

The 20th Splendour in the Grass will be held on July 23 to 25 at North Byron Parklands.

More to come.

byron bay north byron parklands northern rivers entertainment northern rivers music festivals splendour2021 splendour in the grass whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Explosion on US Navy warship

      Explosion on US Navy warship
      • 13th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        Motorists urged to expect ongoing border delays

        premium_icon Motorists urged to expect ongoing border delays

        News POLICE have advised NSW residents travelling into Queensland to expect ongoing delays.

        Dog attack allegations brought by council to go to hearing

        premium_icon Dog attack allegations brought by council to go to hearing

        Crime ‘IS IT a dog?’: Magistrate urges parties in a dog attack case to narrow the...

        Storms out, swells up as rain set to hit the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Storms out, swells up as rain set to hit the Northern Rivers

        Weather THERE is a revised forecast for the Northern Rivers and it’s settling in for a...

        Truck crash causes ‘significant delays’ on Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Truck crash causes ‘significant delays’ on Pacific Highway

        News MOTORISTS have been advised to plan an extra hour of travel time.