News

Splendour, Falls bought by global empire

5th Dec 2016 7:35 AM
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE company that brings you two local music festivals has been purchased.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc have announced that it has acquired 51% in Secret Sounds Group, the Australian company led by Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco, which owns and produces two of Australia's leading festivals: Splendour in the Grass and Falls Music & Arts Festival.

Splendour in the Grass and Falls are the first Australian festivals to join Live Nation, which has the largest and most diverse festival portfolio in the world, encompassing more than 80 global festivals, including the landmark Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Electric Daisy Carnival, Reading, Leeds, Rock Werchter and many more. Live Nation continues to grow its unparalleled festival platform and currently operates over half of the top 25 festivals around the world.

"Splendour in the Grass and Falls are the two most iconic festivals in Australia," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

"Jess and Paul have created events that attract the biggest artists in the world but still feel uniquely Australian.

"We look forward to partnering with them to find new ways to grow our live event footprint across Australia."

Michael Coppel, President and CEO of Live Nation Australia and New Zealand said: "We wholeheartedly welcome Jess and Paul and their teams into the rapidly growing Live Nation Australia family.

"Our new relationship with the Secret Sounds group confirms Live Nation's position at the forefront of the Australian live performance industry."

Ms Ducrou and Mr Piticco, Co-CEO's of Secret Sounds said: "We started Secret Sounds with the sole mission of introducing Australians to the best artists, events and music possible, and Live Nation is the perfect partner to help us take this goal to the next level.

"With their support we can continue to curate the lineups that fans love, while also experimenting with new exciting ways for fans to experience live music."

The acquisition also includes Secret Sounds' touring, sponsorship, PR, artist management and domestic agency businesses. The partnership excludes the Dew Process & Create Control Record Labels, Dew Process Publishing and its interests in the North Byron Parklands festival site and The Triffid venue in Brisbane.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  falls festival splendour in the grass

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour, Falls bought by global empire

Splendour, Falls bought by global empire

What impact will this have on festivals in our region?

Commercial fishers get extension, but it makes no difference

Ballina trawler harbour.

Deadline extended for NSW fishers buying back into the industry

Sex attacker slapped with strict supervision upon release

Violent sex offender's life after jail no walk in the park

Nationals will not stop Essential Energy job cuts

Essential Energy workers are facing forced redundancies within weeks, according to unions.

Nationals leader rules out blocking Essential Energy's 600 job cuts

Local Partners

Splendour, Falls bought by global empire

What impact will this have on festivals in our region?

Getting our kids involved with native fauna protection

Upper Main Arm Public School at West Byron wetlands.

Successful education program reaches five schools and 334 students

Brunswick Heads set to dance to reggae

RHYTHM: Brisbane five-piece band Kingfisha.

Kingfisha brings their new music

Jethro Tull is getting ready for Bluesfest 2017

ICONS: Jethro Tull is a British rock group formed in Luton, Bedfordshire, in December 1967.

At Bluesfest 2017, the band will play songs from 1968 to 2016

Local arts organisations receive funding for 2017 projects

Djurra will be NORPA's locally-developed show in its 2017 season.

Byron Bay and Lismore initiatives focus on aboriginal art

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

JONAH Hill had to watch his lavish Audi be towed away after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Splendour, Falls bought by global empire

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What does this mean for our local festivals?

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Views, Charm, Creek and Rural Privacy

322 Kings Road, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Set on just under 11 acres (4.45Ha) this charming country property embodies what everyone loves about the hinterland. Sweeping north and west views will captivate...

Elevated 6.6 Acres Boasting Two Contemporary Dwellings and Views

36 Lagoon Drive, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 2 Please call...

This beautiful north facing lifestyle property in sought after Myocum is an absolute must see! Set upon 6.6 acres you can enjoy total peace and privacy whilst...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!